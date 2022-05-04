Dentsply Sirona Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:19 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $982.05M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.