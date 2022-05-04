Shake Shack Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.23 (vs. $0.04 in Q1 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $200.64M (+29.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.
  • SA contributor David Trainer detailed SHAK's lagging profitability and strong competition in a recent bearish analysis.
