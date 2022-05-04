Black Knight jumps on report of Intercontinental Exchange takeover interest

May 04, 2022 2:20 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI), ICEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) rose 9.4% after a report that Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is said to weight a potential purchase of the mortgage-lending software company. ICE fell 4.6%.
  • The companies may come to a deal in the coming weeks, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The companies may not come to an agreement, BKI may find a different suitor or decide not to sell itself.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg las month reported that Black Knight (BKI) was considering a potential sale after garnering takeover interest. Private equity firms were said to be weighing offers for BKI.
  • Last month Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said Black Knight Inc. (BKI) may be valued at $80-$85/share in a takeout. He said that the most likely buyer for BKI is a private equity firm as there are no any obvious strategic partners.
  • Recall that ICE (ICE) agreed to buy Ellie Mae from Thoma Bravo in 2020 for about $11 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.