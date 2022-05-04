Black Knight jumps on report of Intercontinental Exchange takeover interest
May 04, 2022 2:20 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI), ICEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) rose 9.4% after a report that Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is said to weight a potential purchase of the mortgage-lending software company. ICE fell 4.6%.
- The companies may come to a deal in the coming weeks, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The companies may not come to an agreement, BKI may find a different suitor or decide not to sell itself.
- The news comes after Bloomberg las month reported that Black Knight (BKI) was considering a potential sale after garnering takeover interest. Private equity firms were said to be weighing offers for BKI.
- Last month Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said Black Knight Inc. (BKI) may be valued at $80-$85/share in a takeout. He said that the most likely buyer for BKI is a private equity firm as there are no any obvious strategic partners.
- Recall that ICE (ICE) agreed to buy Ellie Mae from Thoma Bravo in 2020 for about $11 billion.