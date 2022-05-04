World Wrestling Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:15 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $325.7M (+23.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.