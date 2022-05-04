Pinterest shares rise and continue post-earnings surge
May 04, 2022 2:24 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose as much as 6%, Wednesday, as the social information and sharing company continued to rally in the wake of its recent earnings results.
- Volume in Pinterest (PINS) was high, as more than 10 million shares had been exchanged in late trading. The company averages more than 12 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.
- There was no immediate news, Wednesday, that drove Pinterest (PINS) shares upward. Last week, the company said that for its fiscal first quarter, it earned 10 cents a share, on sales that rose 19% from a year ago, to $575 million.
- Since its first-quarter results came on out April 27, Pinterest (PINS) shares have risen more than 24%.
- Wall Street analysts remained cautious about Pinterest's (PINS) immediate outlook, while also suggesting that the company is showing signs of stability in the months ahead.