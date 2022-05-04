Altair Engineering Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.16M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.