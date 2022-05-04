T2 Biosystems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.08 and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.7M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTOO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
