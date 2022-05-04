Envestnet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.83M (+31.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.