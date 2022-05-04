Cognex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.39 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $277.23M (+16% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Stephen Simpson said CGNX shares have been underperforming, but the firm should still see double-digit growth in a recent bullish analysis.