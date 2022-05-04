Fox Factory Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.6M (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.