SailPoint Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.84M (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.