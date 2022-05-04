Bill.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.16 (-700% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $157.03M (+162.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions.
