Bill.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.16 (-700% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $157.03M (+162.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions.
  • SA contributor Jared Simons last month wrote with Hold rating, "BILL: Building A Bill-Nopoly".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.