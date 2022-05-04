U.S. Xpress Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.46M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, USX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.