Vista Outdoor Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:43 PM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (+76.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $760.87M (+27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.