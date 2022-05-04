EPAM Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:45 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.