Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) plans to spend $16B to revitalize the Campos Basin offshore Brazil, aiming for production reaching 900K boe/day by 2026, including 600K boe/day from new projects, the company said Wednesday in its 2022-26 strategic plan.

Petrobras (PBR) said it plans to install three new FPSOs and interconnect more than 100 oil rigs in the area over the next five years.

According to the strategic plan, Petrobras (PBR) plans to add 20B boe to its reserves by 2030, including 5B boe from the Campos Basin, which accounted for 25% of the company's total production in 2021.

"We hope to replicate the success of Guyana," the company's head of institutional relations, Rafael Chaves, reportedly told the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Last month, Petrobras (PBR) said it made another oil discovery in the Campos Basin, racking up another find in Brazil's offshore pre-salt area.