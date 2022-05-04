Kontoor Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:45 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.65M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.