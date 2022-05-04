Binance to custody digital assets in France after regulatory approval

May 04, 2022 2:47 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Wednesday has gained regulatory approval to custody digital assets in France, according to a release from France's stock market regulator, Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF").
  • Moreover, Binance now holds the title of a registered Digital Asset Service Provider in France, its first such license in Europe, according to a blog post.
  • The move comes as Binance attempts to expand its global operations while complying with regulations. Towards the end of April, Binance.US, the American division of Binance, secured a license to offer crypto trading services in Puerto Rico.
  • “Effective regulation is essential for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency," said Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. "The French DASP and AML/CFT regulations put in place stringent anti-money laundering and fit and proper requirements to meet the high standards necessary to be regulated in France," he added.
  • In mid-march, Binance received a crypto asset service provider license from the Central Bank of Bahrain.
