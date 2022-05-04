Puma Biotechnology Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (vs. $0.55 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.07M (-54.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.