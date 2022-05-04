LL Flooring Holdings plummets on Q1 estimates miss

May 04, 2022 2:51 PM ETLLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • LL Flooring Holdings (LL -13.8%) plunges on Q1 estimates miss as comparable store sales decreased 3.6% Y/Y, but increased 3.3% on a two-year stack basis.
  • The Co. reported record sales to Pro customers and a 4.1% increase in net services sales, which partially offset a decrease in sales to homeowners.
  • Adj. gross margin of 37.2% decreased 130 bps, primarily reflecting significantly higher transportation and material costs that the Co. was able to partially mitigate through pricing, promotion and alternative country/vendor sourcing strategies.
  • Adj. operating margin of 1.7% decreased 340 bps Y/Y, primarily reflecting increased SG&A as a percent of net sales and lower gross margin.
  • During Q1, the Co. opened seven new stores, bringing total store count to 431 as of March 31, 2022.
  • Also, increased total inventories by $64M at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021.
  • The Co. reduced the percent of merchandise receipts subject to Section 301 tariffs to 16% from 23% during the Q1 of 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Co. had liquidity of $231.4M, consisting of excess availability under its Credit Agreement of $175.3M, and cash and equivalents of $56.1M.
  • 2022 Outlook: The Co. continues to expect comparable store sales for the Q2 to improve on a percentage basis vs. Q1 2022, and to show positive growth for the FY 2022.
  • Outlook for net sales and comparable store sales growth anticipates inventories returning to optimal levels by the end of the first half.
  • Expects higher transportation and material costs will be a headwind to gross margins in 2022.
  • The Company expects to invest $50-$70M in inventory in 2022.
  • Expects capex in the range of ~$28-$32M, primarily to support growth strategies such as new stores.
  • The Co. expects to open 20 to 25 new stores in 2022.
  • Q1 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
