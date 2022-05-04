CareDx Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (vs. $0.14 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.25M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.