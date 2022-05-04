Progyny Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (vs. $0.15 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.18M (+36.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PGNY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.