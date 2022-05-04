ConocoPhillips Q1 2022 preview: What to expect?
May 04, 2022 2:56 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.22 (vs. $0.69 in Q121) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.36B (+86.8% Y/Y).
- Conoco (COP) underperformed at the margin following a Q4 earnings beat, with an additional $1b to be allocated to shareholder returns in 2022 for a total of $8b (~7% of current market cap). The company expects to produce 1.8mb/d in 2022 versus 2021 production of 1.6mb/d.
- On the back of the $9.5B acquisition of Shell's (SHEL) Permian assets late last year, the additional $2b of capex appeared measured.
- During the latest quarter Conoco (COP) was hit by a natural gas leak in Alaska that persisted for weeks, cutting into oil production at the site.
- Scotia most recently upgraded Conoco (COP) to buy, and sees the company beating Q1 earnings estimates. The firm will record $0.5b in distributions in Q1 from APLNG, which it acquired an additional 10% stake in February for a total 47.5% interest.
- The additional stake will provide the Company with increased exposure to the Asian LNG market, at a time of historically high pricing. Crude oil (CL1:COM) prices touched $123.70/bbl in early March, a 14 year plus high.
- SA contributors Daniel Thurecht and Michael Wiggins De Oliveira have recently issued bullish calls on the stock, suggesting higher windfalls are coming soon for shareholders.
- Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Industry peer Chevron (CVX) posted Q1 results broadly in-line with Street expectations and increased Permian production guidance for 2022. It joined Hess (HES), Pioneer (PXD) and SM (SM) in flagging falling sequential production in Q2. The reasons are unrelated; however, the immediate response from industry to higher prices appears muted thus far.