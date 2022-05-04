Quanta Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:58 PM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+48.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.6B (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.