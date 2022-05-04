Denbury Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 2:59 PM ETDenbury Inc. (DEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+256.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.55M (+49.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.