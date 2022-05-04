Austin Gold stock leaps 59% following $13M IPO

May 04, 2022 2:59 PM ETAUSTBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Austin Gold (AUST) stock shot up 59% following its $13M initial public offering on Wednesday.

Shares of the Canadian gold mining company opened at $6.50, leaping to a session high of $29 in early afternoon before sliding to a low of $5.50. The stock recently changed hands at $6.37, up 59%, at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

AUST offered 3.27M shares priced at $4 apiece, raising around $13M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 490K additional shares. Roth Capital is serving as sole bookrunner.

