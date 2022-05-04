Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is removing its policy of having two performance reviews per year after employees complained over the process in an effort to improve morale and reduce time spent on the reviews, The Information reported.

Speaking at a meeting, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the new policy, which would see performance reviews happen once a year, is designed to give employees a greater sense of accomplishment, while adding that most of the company's 163,906 employees are doing "great work."

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares rose more than 2% to $2,412.12 in late-day trading on Wednesday.

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

As part of the new system, new ratings levels at the tech giant would be implemented: transformative impact, outstanding impact, significant impact, moderate impact and not enough impact.

Most employees are likely to receive significant impact, the news outlet added.

Separately on Wednesday, the Dutch regulatory agency, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, said it would launch a preliminary probe into Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) over its Play Store payments.