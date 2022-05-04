ADT Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:02 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+257.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.