Ball Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:04 PM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.52B (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.