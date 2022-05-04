Costamare Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:04 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+177.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.85M (+112.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.