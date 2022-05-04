Shift4 Payments Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:05 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+146.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.6M (+60.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FOUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.