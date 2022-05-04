Textainer Group Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:05 PM ETTextainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.1M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.