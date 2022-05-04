Hain Celestial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.54M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.