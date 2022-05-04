Conduent declines 15% after reporting Q1 revenue miss
May 04, 2022 3:08 PM ETCNDTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Conduent (CNDT -15.1%) shows a 6% drop in revenue from last year to $967M.
- Net income was $136M up significantly versus prior year period, reflecting the gain on sale of the Midas divestiture and insurance recoveries relating to a previously disclosed legal matter.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $107M and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 11.1% benefited from a one-time recovery of $14M in defense costs.
- Total Contract Value (or TCV) new business signings of $464M.
- Annual Contract Value (or ACV) of $167M
- Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR) signings of $107M
- Last month, the stock gained on potential separation of transportation unit
- FY 2022 Outlook: Adjusted Revenue $3.825B - $3.975B (vs. consensus of $3.92B); Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.5% - 10.5%; Adjusted Free Cash Flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA Approx. 15%
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'Conduent’s investments in artificial intelligence and data management will most likely improve the company’s profitability ratios.'
