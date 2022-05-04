Generac (NYSE:GNRC) +11.4% in Wednesday's trading, bouncing off 52-week lows set late last week, after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues while raising its full-year sales guidance.

Q1 net income fell to $113.9M, or $1.57/share, from $149M, or $2.33/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but total revenues jumped 41% Y/Y to $1.14B, as residential product sales surged 43% to $777M, and commercial and industrial product sales climbed 38% to $279M.

Generac (GNRC) raised FY 2022 sales growth guidance to 36%-40% from previous growth guidance of 32%-36%, citing better than expected Q1 production and additional price actions being taken in Q2, while still expecting net income margin of 13%-14% for the full year.

Q1 results "check a lot of boxes, with shares having weathered significant pressure, and should lend support," said Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn, who rates the stock at Outperform.

The company "started 2022 on a sturdy line toward initial full-year earnings expectations, with the incremental Q1 macro inflationary factors well-managed overall and prospectively in the outlook," Glynn wrote, according to Barron's.

Generac (GNRC) shares have lost 25% YTD and 19% during the past year.