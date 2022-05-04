Lucid Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 3:23 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.56M.
- On Apr. 26, the electric vehicle maker - LCID - jumped 7% on ten-year vehicle delivery deal with Saudi Arabian government. The deal includes an an initial commitment to purchase 50K vehicles with additional 50K option.
- Lucid shares rallied after stating it began making customer deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring model, which the automaker claims to be one of the most powerful electric vehicles currently available in North America.
- Also, the company recently has expanded its presence in Canada with the opening of its second location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ontario.
- Ratings: Lucid stood out in Exane BNP Paribas' look at auto sector for its clear technological advantage and Saudi backing.
- Seeking Alpha Quant System has warned about LCID at the high risk of performing badly as is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks.
- Earnings Recap: The company's shares fell sharply after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4 2021, that is, GAAP EPS of -$0.64 missing consensus by $0.29. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.