American Homes 4 Rent Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.11 (vs. $0.32 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $355.76M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AMH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.