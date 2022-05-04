Franchise Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFranchise Group, Inc. (FRG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+73.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.