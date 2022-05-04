MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is seeking to hire thousands of workers in Latin America, continuing its habit of bulk hiring in recent years.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the company indicated it will hire 14,000 workers in Latin America in 2022, growing headcount by 46%. Of the hires, 5,200 are slated to be added in Mexico, 4,000 in Brazil, 2,400 in Argentina, 1,200 in Colombia, 1,000 in Chile, and 200 in Uruguay. In terms of occupation, 8,000 will be directed toward logistics positions, 4,000 toward technology roles, and 2,000 will be divided between marketing, finance, and other administrative roles.

The massive hiring push is the second in just over a year. In 2021, the company embarked upon a hiring surge that doubled the workforce from about 16,000 to 32,000 as it embraced remote work and sought to capitalize on COVID-driven e-commerce trends.

The bulk of the previous hires were allocated to Brazil, the largest market by revenue for the Argentinian e-commerce giant.

“Last year we had concerns about making a very sudden jump in growth,”Carolina Miranda , senior director of Talent for Latin America told the Argentinian Daily La Nación, adding that integration was by no means easy.

However, as another hiring push comes to the fore, the company appears more confident in its ability to handle a significant headcount increase.

Shares rose about 1% shortly before Wednesday’s close, up nearly 9% from the intraday low.

Apropos of the hiring surge in Mexico, MercadoLibre (MELI) is expected to report earnings on Cinco de Mayo after the market close. Read more about the expectations set for the release.