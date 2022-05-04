Virgin Galactic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 3:35 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.11M.
  • On Apr. 26, Seeking Alpha Quant System warned investors about SPCE at the high risk of performing badly, citing inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other industrials stocks.
  • Richard Branson-backed Virgin Galactic ramped up the commercial launch of its space tourism business in mid-March while the stock has seen a rollercoaster ride since the middle of last year. SPCE shares plunged 61% over the past 12 months and 41% since the beginning of 2022.
  • To know, does the prospect for consistent revenue generation make the once high-flying stock a buy? read here.
  • On Feb. 22, SPCE released a Q4 earnings report that was largely in-line with expectations. The company also revealed that it had around $1.3B in cash, thanks to a recent debt offering.
  • Over the last 1 year, SPCE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
