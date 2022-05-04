Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.78 (vs. -$2.03 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.25M (-15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.