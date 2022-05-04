T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is taking aim at a struggling broadband Internet sector, with a fixed-wireless push named "Internet Freedom."

At its latest "Un-carrier" event reveal, the company is promoting a step-up from its 5G Home Internet introduction with new efforts to wrench customers away from "Big Internet."

"Broadband customers are the least satisfied in America – the fees, the contracts, the price hikes, the terrible customer service," says T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. "It’s ridiculous, and it looks a lot like the wireless industry a decade ago."

To make switching easier, T-Mobile is offering a Test Drive of 15-days no-obligation trial, which the company says doesn't call for canceling other service first: "Because it’s totally wireless, they can even keep their old provider while they try it."

It's also covering all early contract termination fees up to $500. And it's promising to lock the price at $50/month (no taxes or fees) for the life of the account.

Those already on Magenta MAX family plans will get to treat home Internet like another line and pay just $30/month.

For business, it's promoting new plans with buckets of high-speed data for business locations where the network doesn't yet offer unlimited broadband.

All the related offers will be available starting May 10.

The carrier also joined with Cradlepoint in announcing a new all-in-one 5G router custom-made for T-Mobile Business Internet customers.

Cable Internet providers like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR) and Altice USA (ATUS) have struggled with slowdowns in Internet sign-ups. Meanwhile, while T-Mobile gets more promotions, AT&T (T) is bucking the discounting trend by implementing its first mobile price hikes in three years.