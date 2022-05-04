Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) +0.8% after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings Wednesday despite the impact of sanctions against Russia, and said it would raise future production rates for its A320 family of jets to 75/month by 2025 to meet customer demand.

The upward rate represents a jump from a current monthly build rate of ~50 of the narrow-body planes and 65/month targeted for mid-2023, as demand recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) also reiterated a goal of 720 jetliner deliveries this year, even as the war in Ukraine and new COVID lockdowns in China make the target more challenging.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) reported adjusted EBIT jumped 82% Y/Y to €1.26B ($1.33B) from €694M a year ago, although sanctions against Russia trimmed €200M from earnings; results were aided by a one-time €400M gain from a remeasuring of pension obligations.

Q1 net profit jumped to €1.22B from €362M a year earlier, while free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and customer financing fell to €213M from €1.2B, and revenues rose to €12B from €10.46B.

Analysts had forecast adjusted EBIT of €719M, net profit of €460M and free cash flow of €124 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The company also reiterated full-year guidance for free cash flow of €3.5B and an increase in adjusted EBIT to €5.5B.

Reports earlier Wednesday said Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) new A321 XLR extra long range jet is under scrutiny from regulators due to concerns about increased fire risk from an extra fuel tank.