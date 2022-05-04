PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $80.87M (-59.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Justin Purohit recently wrote with Buy rating, "PennyMac Mortgage: 11% Dividend And 20% Upside Potential".