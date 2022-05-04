PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.32 and the consensus revenue estimate is $80.87M (-59.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor Justin Purohit recently wrote with Buy rating, "PennyMac Mortgage: 11% Dividend And 20% Upside Potential".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.