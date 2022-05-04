Airbus SE GAAP EPS of €1.55, revenue of €12B; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 3:41 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbus SE press release (OTCPK:EADSF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €1.55.
- Revenue of €12B (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Consolidated EBIT amounted to €1,429M (Q1 2021: €462M), including net Adjustments of € +166 million.
- Consolidated free cash flow was €161 million (Q1 2021: €1,164 million).
- On 31 March 2022, the gross cash position stood at €22.8 billion (year-end 2021: € 22.7 billion) with a consolidated net cash position(3) of € 7.7 billion (year-end 2021: € 7.7 billion).
- The Company’s liquidity position remains strong, standing at € 28.8 billion at the end of March 2022.
- Outlook: The guidance issued in February 2022 remains unchanged.
- The company targets to achieve in 2022 around:720 commercial aircraft deliveries; EBIT Adjusted of € 5.5 billion; Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of € 3.5 billion.