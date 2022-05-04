Airbus SE GAAP EPS of €1.55, revenue of €12B; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 3:41 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Airbus SE press release (OTCPK:EADSF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €1.55.
  • Revenue of €12B (+14.3% Y/Y).
  • Consolidated EBIT amounted to €1,429M (Q1 2021: €462M), including net Adjustments of € +166 million.
  • Consolidated free cash flow was €161 million (Q1 2021: €1,164 million).
  • On 31 March 2022, the gross cash position stood at €22.8 billion (year-end 2021: € 22.7 billion) with a consolidated net cash position(3) of € 7.7 billion (year-end 2021: € 7.7 billion).
  • The Company’s liquidity position remains strong, standing at € 28.8 billion at the end of March 2022.
  • Outlook: The guidance issued in February 2022 remains unchanged.
  • The company targets to achieve in 2022 around:720 commercial aircraft deliveries; EBIT Adjusted of € 5.5 billion; Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of € 3.5 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.