JPM's Investment Strategy Chair says "ignore all the hype" in the energy transition

"The IEA projects that the world may still be 66% reliant on fossil fuels in 2050. What gives?" JPMorgan's Chair of Market and Investment Strategy takes a deep dive into the actual trends underlying the energy transition. The paper acknowledges the ongoing transition, while flagging headwinds to rapid adoption. Chair Michael Cembalest says, "with energy demand still in excess of supply, I believe the MSCI Global Energy Composite will outperform both renewable energy stocks and the broad equity market (SPY) again over the next year."

Contrasting the disruptive impact of technology in the energy sector to the impacts of technology on other sectors highlights the author's point. Ride sharing accounts for upwards of 80% of NYC dispatched rides, up from ~10% 7 years ago. 90% of US adults own a smartphone, up from zero two decades ago. Meanwhile, electric cars are still only ~2% of the global vehicle fleet. And two decades of solar and wind investment has captured ~5% of the global primary energy market.

The author shares three reasons low-carbon energy has underperformed the hype. First, much of the reduction in carbon intensity throughout the US and Europe has come as a result of exporting carbon-intensive work to the developing world. Second, "levelized cost" of energy calculations have misled investors and the public about technology's impact on the full cycle cost for intermittent sources of energy. Third, commercialized low-carbon energy solutions focus on a very narrow piece of the primary energy pie.

As Cembalest argued in 2020 and 2021, oil (NYSEARCA:USO), gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) and coal equities (NYSEARCA:XLE) have not suffered over the past decade because they have been made redundant by cleaner sources of fuel. Energy stocks have performed poorly because fossil fuel producers have focused on growth rather than returns. It's unclear whether ESG policies, perceived irrelevance, or the near-death experience of the pandemic changed attitudes in fossil fuel producer board rooms. However, attitudes have changed, fossil fuel producers are no longer growing at all costs, and as a result, the outlook for oil, gas, and coal equities globally has never looked brighter.