Ready Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETReady Capital Corporation (RC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.59 (+43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $140.91M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Varga said RC saw enormous growth in 2021, but remains fairly valued, in a recent bullish analysis.