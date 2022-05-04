Endo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.44 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $637.09M (-11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor CashFlow Hunter warned that ENDP's Q1 guide implies leverage rising to dangerous levels in a recent bearish analysis.