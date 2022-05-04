Iveric wins Street high target at Stifel on new data for geographic atrophy candidate
May 04, 2022 3:48 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Stifel has raised its price target on Iveric bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) by more than 25% to a Street high on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced data from a post-hoc analysis of a late-stage trial for Zimura, a candidate for the eye disease geographic atrophy (GA).
- The results analyzed the disease progression in a group of patients who were part of the company’s GATHER1 clinical trial.
- The data scheduled for a presentation at the upcoming Retinal World Congress next week “continues to demonstrate consistency on efficacy, further validating a probable positive GATHER-2 readout,” Stifel said, reiterating its Buy rating on the stock.
- The new price target at $28, up from $22 per share previously, implies a premium of ~92% to the last close.
- GATHER2, the second Phase 3 trial for Zimura in GA, is expected to generate topline data in 3Q 2022.
- Currently, Wall Street has a Strong Buy rating on Iveric bio (ISEE) and an average price target of $24.38 per share.