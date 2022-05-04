Iveric wins Street high target at Stifel on new data for geographic atrophy candidate

May 04, 2022 3:48 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stifel has raised its price target on Iveric bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) by more than 25% to a Street high on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced data from a post-hoc analysis of a late-stage trial for Zimura, a candidate for the eye disease geographic atrophy (GA).
  • The results analyzed the disease progression in a group of patients who were part of the company’s GATHER1 clinical trial.
  • The data scheduled for a presentation at the upcoming Retinal World Congress next week “continues to demonstrate consistency on efficacy, further validating a probable positive GATHER-2 readout,” Stifel said, reiterating its Buy rating on the stock.
  • The new price target at $28, up from $22 per share previously, implies a premium of ~92% to the last close.
  • GATHER2, the second Phase 3 trial for Zimura in GA, is expected to generate topline data in 3Q 2022.
  • Currently, Wall Street has a Strong Buy rating on Iveric bio (ISEE) and an average price target of $24.38 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.