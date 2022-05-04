Coinbase stock gains as NFT marketplace beta opens to public

May 04, 2022 4:00 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bitcoin Coinbase

Movus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are climbing nearly 6% in Wednesday afternoon trading as it rolled out the beta version of its non-fungible token marketplace to everyone, according to a blog post.
  • Beta testers can now create a Coinbase (COIN) NFT profile to buy and sell NFTs on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain using any self-custody wallet.
  • In an effort to gain traction to the marketplace, there won't be any Coinbase (COIN) transaction fees for a limited time, the company said. It will eventually add fees, though the timing was not disclosed.
  • In addition, Coinbase (COIN) said it's planning to add a variety of features to the marketplace over the coming weeks, including drops, minting, token-gated communities and the option to buy NFTs with a Coinbase account or a credit card.
  • The move comes after the company announced the launch of the marketplace in Oct. 2021.
  • In January, Coinbase partnered with Mastercard to enable a broader purchase of NFTs.
